Internet debates have raged for too long.
It's time to settle the big questions so we can move on.

How do you pronounce gif?
Is the dress blue and black or white and gold?
What came first, the chicken or the egg?
Should a sandwich be cut diagonally or horizontally?
Is cereal a soup?
Toilet paper over or under?
Pepsi or Coke?
Is pineapple on pizza good?
Star Wars or Star Trek?
Would a dog wear pants like this, or like this?
Could Jack have fit on the door in the movie Titanic?
Are hot dogs a sandwich?
Marvel or DC?
Should we get rid of daylight saving?
Xbox or Playstation?
Are we living in a simulation?
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?
Middle brownie piece, or edge piece?
Sock shoe sock shoe or sock sock shoe shoe?
iPhone or Android?
Does a straw have one hole or two?
Smooth or chunky peanut butter?
Now that the internet has decided the big questions, you are finally free from the endless debates.
You may also like
Made with by Neal Agarwal