Internet debates have raged for too long.
It's time to settle the big questions so we can move on.
How do you pronounce gif?
The internet has decided.
It's pronounced gif.
Is
the dress
blue and black or white and gold?
The internet has decided.
The dress is blue and black.
What came first, the chicken or the egg?
The internet has decided.
The chicken came first.
Should a sandwich be cut diagonally or horizontally?
The internet has decided.
A sandwich should be cut diagonally.
Is cereal a soup?
The internet has decided.
Cereal is a soup.
Toilet paper over or under?
The internet has decided.
The correct way is over.
Pepsi or Coke?
The internet has decided.
Pepsi is better.
Is pineapple on pizza good?
The internet has decided.
Pineapple on pizza is good.
Star Wars or Star Trek?
The internet has decided.
Star Wars is better.
Would a dog wear pants like this
, or like this
?
The internet has decided.
A dog would wear pants like this.
Could Jack have fit on the door in the movie Titanic?
The internet has decided.
Jack could have fit on that door.
Are hot dogs a sandwich?
The internet has decided.
Hot dogs are a sandwich.
Marvel or DC?
The internet has decided.
Marvel wins.
Should we get rid of daylight saving?
The internet has decided.
We should get rid of daylight saving.
Xbox or Playstation?
The internet has decided.
Xbox is better.
Are we living in a simulation?
The internet has decided.
Yes, we are living in a simulation.
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?
The internet has decided.
Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.
Middle brownie piece, or edge piece?
The internet has decided.
The middle piece is tastier.
Sock shoe sock shoe or sock sock shoe shoe?
The internet has decided.
Sock shoe sock shoe is the correct way.
iPhone or Android?
The internet has decided.
iPhone wins.
Does a straw have one hole or two?
The internet has decided.
A straw has one hole.
Smooth or chunky peanut butter?
The internet has decided.
Smooth peanut butter is better.
Now that the internet has decided the big questions, you are finally free from the endless debates.
