How do you pronounce gif? The internet has decided. It's pronounced gif. Gif ( 0 %) 0 votes Jif ( 0 %) Gif Jif

Is the dress blue and black or white and gold? The internet has decided. The dress is blue and black. Blue & black ( 0 %) 0 votes White & gold ( 0 %) Blue & black White & gold

What came first, the chicken or the egg? The internet has decided. The chicken came first. Chicken ( 0 %) 0 votes Egg ( 0 %) Chicken Egg

Should a sandwich be cut diagonally or horizontally? The internet has decided. A sandwich should be cut diagonally. Diagonally ( 0 %) 0 votes Horizontally ( 0 %) Diagonally Horizontally

Is cereal a soup? The internet has decided. Cereal is a soup. Yes ( 0 %) 0 votes No ( 0 %) Yes No

Toilet paper over or under? The internet has decided. The correct way is over. Over ( 0 %) 0 votes Under ( 0 %) Over Under

Pepsi or Coke? The internet has decided. Pepsi is better. Pepsi ( 0 %) 0 votes Coke ( 0 %) Pepsi Coke

Is pineapple on pizza good? The internet has decided. Pineapple on pizza is good. Yes ( 0 %) 0 votes No ( 0 %) Yes No

Star Wars or Star Trek? The internet has decided. Star Wars is better. Star Wars ( 0 %) 0 votes Star Trek ( 0 %) Star Wars Star Trek

, or like this ? Would a dog wear pants like this, or like this The internet has decided. A dog would wear pants like this. Like this ( 0 %) 0 votes No, like this ( 0 %) Like this No, like this

Could Jack have fit on the door in the movie Titanic? The internet has decided. Jack could have fit on that door. Yes ( 0 %) 0 votes No ( 0 %) Yes No

Are hot dogs a sandwich? The internet has decided. Hot dogs are a sandwich. Yes ( 0 %) 0 votes No ( 0 %) Yes No

Marvel or DC? The internet has decided. Marvel wins. Marvel ( 0 %) 0 votes DC ( 0 %) Marvel DC

Should we get rid of daylight saving? The internet has decided. We should get rid of daylight saving. Yes ( 0 %) 0 votes No ( 0 %) Yes No

Xbox or Playstation? The internet has decided. Xbox is better. Xbox ( 0 %) 0 votes Playstation ( 0 %) Xbox Playstation

Are we living in a simulation? The internet has decided. Yes, we are living in a simulation. Yes ( 0 %) 0 votes No ( 0 %) Yes No

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The internet has decided. Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Yes ( 0 %) 0 votes No ( 0 %) Yes No

Middle brownie piece, or edge piece? The internet has decided. The middle piece is tastier. Middle ( 0 %) 0 votes Edge ( 0 %) Middle Edge

Sock shoe sock shoe or sock sock shoe shoe? The internet has decided. Sock shoe sock shoe is the correct way. First ( 0 %) 0 votes Second ( 0 %) First Second

iPhone or Android? The internet has decided. iPhone wins. iPhone ( 0 %) 0 votes Android ( 0 %) iPhone Android

Does a straw have one hole or two? The internet has decided. A straw has one hole. One ( 0 %) 0 votes Two ( 0 %) One Two