Life Checklist
👶 Be born
🚶 Take first steps
📣 Say first words
👨🏫 Learn to read
🤗 Make a friend
🚴 Learn to ride a bike
📗 Read a book
🏊 Learn to swim
🏫 Finish elementary school
⚽ Play a sport
🛫 Fly in a plane
🛥️ Ride a boat
🚆 Ride in a train
🚁 Ride a helicopter
🌊 See the ocean
❄️ See snow
☃️ Make a snowman
🏫 Finish middle school
🎶 Go to a concert
🏕️ Go camping
🎢 Ride a rollercoaster
🎻 Play an instrument
💋 Get kissed
💳 Get a credit card
🚘 Start driving
🗺️ Go on a roadtrip
🗾 Visit another country
🎤 Give a speech
🏫 Graduate high school
🌐 Learn another language
💸 Invest some money
📷 Meet an idol
😩 Make a terrible mistake
🏆 Win a trophy
⛰️ Climb a mountain
🎽 Run a marathon
🍳 Learn to cook
🔦 Explore a cave
🌋 See a volcano
🎓 Graduate college
💕 Have a long relationship
🗑️ Get dumped
🖊️ Sign a contract
🏢 Get a job
☝️ Get promoted
💵 Get a paycheck
🔥 Get fired
📰 Get in the news
🗳️ Vote in an election
🤡 Switch careers
🏠 Buy a house
💍 Get engaged
👰 Get married
👶 Have a kid
🚶 Teach your kid to walk
📣 Teach your kid to talk
🎓 Watch your kid graduate
👰 Watch your kid get married
👴 Become a grandparent
🏖️ Retire
📔 Tell your grandkid a story
🌑 See a solar eclipse
🌷 Plant a garden
🌎 Travel the world
🎂 Turn 100
✔️ Complete Life Checklist
