Embed on Your Site

Embed any CAPTCHA from I'm Not a Robot onto your site! It offers 0% security and 100% user annoyance.

Just add the following code to your site:

<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/level"></iframe>

Replace level with the level number you want to embed.

To listen for when the user completes the CAPTCHA, add the following listener:

window.addEventListener("message", (event) => { if (event.data.type === "captcha-completed") { alert("CAPTCHA completed!"); } });

Examples

<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/5" width="400" height="540" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>

<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/9" width="400" height="535" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>