Embed on Your Site

Embed any CAPTCHA from I'm Not a Robot onto your site! It offers 0% security and 100% user annoyance.

Just add the following code to your site:

<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/level"></iframe>

Replace level with the level number you want to embed.

To listen for when the user completes the CAPTCHA, add the following listener: 

window.addEventListener("message", (event) => {
  if (event.data.type === "captcha-completed") {
    alert("CAPTCHA completed!");
  }
});

Examples

<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/5" width="400" height="540" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>
<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/9" width="400" height="535" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>
<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/3" width="465" height="275" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>