Embed any CAPTCHA from I'm Not a Robot onto your site! It offers 0% security and 100% user annoyance.
Just add the following code to your site:
<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/level"></iframe>
Replace
level with the level number you
want to embed.
To listen for when the user completes the CAPTCHA, add the following listener:
window.addEventListener("message", (event) => {
if (event.data.type === "captcha-completed") {
alert("CAPTCHA completed!");
}
});
<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/5" width="400" height="540" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>
<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/9" width="400" height="535" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>
<iframe src="https://embed.neal.fun/not-a-robot/3" width="465" height="275" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>